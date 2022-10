[v1.14.0]CLCT for DRESS and more

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.

VRoid Studio v1.14.0 update concerns the following:

■ New features

Added 22 new CLCT for DRESS presets Added 15 outfit presets Added 7 hairstyle presets Added 4 whole-body outfits

Added 7 new Halloween 2022 presets Added 7 outfit presets Added 2 whole-body outfits



■ Fixes

Fixed an issue with color codes not being reflected correctly in the color palette when entered manually

Fixed an issue where sometimes the color palette would become inoperable when selecting it after creating a new custom item

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates. Thank you for your continued support.