Build 9625926 · Last edited 30 September 2022 – 11:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Highlights of this update:

3D model IOS body motion correction function

Rendering effect optimization

Android phone face patching installation

Spout live streaming function (Mac version not yet implemented)

In addition, the following issues have been fixed

Live2D blinks eyeballs when blinking

