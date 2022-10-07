Second Patch incoming!

Greetings fellow captains!

It has been about a week since we entered the unknown waters of Early Access - and what a week it was! Thank you for the continued support and your thoughts. Rest assured that we are reading all the comments and we will address all the issues that you have raised, U-boat maneuvering first and foremost.

Be it the Steam Forums, our discord, Subsim.com, or comments under YT videos - we have amassed a huge amount of feedback and we are now working to improve Destroyer accordingly.

The current patch focuses on eliminating a few annoying errors and introducing a handful of quick fixes. Meanwhile, we have been working on a major readjustment of U-boat maneuvers and we are planning to release an according patch very soon.

As Early Access is taken seriously by us, you can look forward to more fine-tuning, adjustments and content-patches down the line - so stay tuned and jump on our Discord !

This patch introduces the following:

Improved the CBDR to reduce erroneous behavior.

Improved searchlight behavior, should now turn on/off as intended.

The depth charge window now prioritizes player’s attacks and shows the correct camera.

Improved tactical board - escorts are now always on top and clickable.

U-boat surface kill behavior improved, should no longer lead to mission failure.

Thanks again and good hunting!

Team Iron Wolf Studio & Daedalic Entertainment