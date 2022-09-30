Beta 1 OUT NOW! Level Builder, Achievements & more!

Hello all! Today is a big day - Vibrant Venture is no longer in the alpha phase!!

We've finally entered the beta phase of the game, meaning it's getting closer to a completed state!

When the game first launched back in July 2020, it only featured 6 levels and the first World Map. Now, there's more than three times as many levels, plus a ton of extra features like the shop, Pet Maker, and... the Level Builder!

That's right, this update features the first version of the Level Builder, something I know you guys have wanted for a long time now. This, combined with all the other features in this update, means that this is hands down the largest update thus far.

Note that this is the first public release of the Level Builder, so some things are likely to change, and new features will be added later! So keep that in mind if your favorite enemy or level object isn't usable in the Level Builder yet, as it may be added in the future.

This update also features Juniper, a character created for a contest in our Discord server by ZeraZero, and you can find her hidden in all the main levels of the game. Once you do, she will have some unique dialog about the level, and reward you with a sneak peek of the painting she's working on!

If you find her in all levels, there's even a special completion bonus that will unlock!

We have also added 15 new unlockable achievements, all with unique artwork of the game! Some of these achievements require a lot of thought to figure out and are quite well-hidden, but they should give you a good laugh. We had a lot of fun creating one particular secret achievement, and even made a new area just for this one achievement!

These are just the primary new features, but make sure to check out the changelog below for all the details.

Please be aware that this update is highly ambitious for us, with the Level Builder being the biggest new feature. As such, there are probably going to be some bugs and issues when it first comes out, but I will do my very best to fix these as fast as possible, and continue putting patches out until all the bugs have been fixed.

Should you run into any problems yourself, you can file a bug report via the #bug-reports channel in our Discord server.

Don't forget to also check out the new devlog for all the details, and maybe even consider watching the brand-new trailer for the game!

Changelog

* Added the first version of the **Level Builder** * Accessible through the Title Screen and Pause Menu

Share your creations on the Steam Workshop

Download and play community-made levels on the Steam Workshop

Added a new side-quest: Juniper Can be found in 12 different levels An indicator in the Totals UI and World Map UI will help you keep track of your progress A completion reward can be earned by returning to the town after finding and talking to Juniper in all levels

Added 15 achievements

Added new Secret Walls in several different levels Added some new secret areas and tweaked existing areas

Added controller vibration when taking damage/dying Can be turned off in Options

Added a new unique level intro to 2-4

Added an option to make the Vine Stab toggleable

Added a new cutscene in 3-2 for the train starting

Added a new off-screen environment in the beginning of the World 2 Map

Implemented a new default control layout for both keyboard and controller Added a control layout selector menu accessible through the control mapper where you can choose to reset your controls to the new or classic control layout

Implemented a new lighting engine Updated and tweaked the lighting and rendering in different areas

Tweaked 2-Bonus slightly Added a short hint at the start of the level explaining how to attack Made it easier to achieve the S+ rank Nerfed Pistachio - her attack is now less accurate

Rewrote Maestro's cheeseball trajectory physics

Updated the Seedle enemy sprites and animations

Updated the Pause Menu layout and visuals

Updated the first cutscene in 1-4's Ball Roller

Updated control mapper UI

Improved UI navigation on controllers

Improved flying pet sprite rendering in water

The Level Timer now resets if you die in a level without having reached a checkpoint

Fixed bugs

Enjoy!