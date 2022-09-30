Update 0.6.2 Patch Notes

Hey there!
Patch Notes
Improved ship customization
Ship parts and colors can now be selected independently from one another. This means that any ship part can be combined with any color.
(Due to this change, your previous ship customization is no longer compatible and you have to customize your ship again.)
Additional changes and fixes
- Completing a level in Free Mode will now give a small amount of XP if no medal time was reached
- Changed level requirements for some ship parts and colors
- Improved the visual design of some ship parts
- Fixed a visual bug in which long user names were overlapping with the "ghost" icon in the leaderboards
