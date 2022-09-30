Update 0.6.2 Patch Notes

Hey there!

Before we begin with the patch notes, i would like to ask you to join our Discord Server to take active part in our game development! Every suggestion and feedback is appreciated!

Thanks for playing!

--

Patch Notes

Improved ship customization

Ship parts and colors can now be selected independently from one another. This means that any ship part can be combined with any color.

(Due to this change, your previous ship customization is no longer compatible and you have to customize your ship again.)

Additional changes and fixes