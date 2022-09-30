 Skip to content

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 30 September 2022

[Ver 1.0.09300] Update Info

  • Adjustment to the rate of dungeon gimmick generation.
  • Added one more item type.
  • Added one more item title type.
  • Fixed a bug that caused progress to stop when a trap was activated after using certain skills.
  • Fixed a bug when a monster divides.
  • Fixed UI when putting on and taking off ornaments.
  • Fixed a behavior of monsters relaxing in a village.
  • Requested monsters to look at the main character when looking around in the dungeon.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented items for sale from being turned into Aburaage.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to bring back items for sale.
  • Fixed dialogue of some demons.
  • Adjusted the volume of some gimmicks.

