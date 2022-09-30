[Ver 1.0.09300] Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
- Adjustment to the rate of dungeon gimmick generation.
- Added one more item type.
- Added one more item title type.
- Fixed a bug that caused progress to stop when a trap was activated after using certain skills.
- Fixed a bug when a monster divides.
- Fixed UI when putting on and taking off ornaments.
- Fixed a behavior of monsters relaxing in a village.
- Requested monsters to look at the main character when looking around in the dungeon.
- Fixed a bug that prevented items for sale from being turned into Aburaage.
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to bring back items for sale.
- Fixed dialogue of some demons.
- Adjusted the volume of some gimmicks.
Changed files in this update