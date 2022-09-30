Patch 1.6.1.2 Notes

Patch 1.6.1.2 & 1.6.1.3 are now live!

In the last hours we put two hotfixes live. We know that the matchmaking was not working as intended in the last days and these patches aim to fix that. We will continue to monitor matchmaking and lobbies to see if everything is woking correctly now. Thank you to all of you who made us aware of these issues.

As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our Discord or on Twitter!

Patch Notes

Improved visibility of player outline in ready check

Improved music volume balance

Bugfixes