Patch 1.6.1.2 Notes

Patch 1.6.1.2 & 1.6.1.3 are now live!
In the last hours we put two hotfixes live. We know that the matchmaking was not working as intended in the last days and these patches aim to fix that. We will continue to monitor matchmaking and lobbies to see if everything is woking correctly now. Thank you to all of you who made us aware of these issues.
As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our Discord or on Twitter!
Patch Notes
- Improved visibility of player outline in ready check
- Improved music volume balance
Bugfixes
- Fixed ready check doesn't start, because of out-of-sync PC time
- Fixed host of quick play matches may start multiple sessions
- Fixed crash when using custom word packages without localized titles
- Fixed rare crash when finishing match & receiving another guess
Changed depots in build branch