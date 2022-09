We have smoothed out some of the music, fixed a few graphics glitches and text errors and also improved the Chinese translations up to Chapter 10.

We thank all the supporters of the game "The Last Secret" who helped with translations, proof reading or bug reports. Some of them (and also the first player who finished the game after release) are now included in the game: here you can find them as fans of "Cool Magic"!

Thanks and congrats! :)