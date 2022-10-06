Substance 3D Painter 8.2.0 is now available

Added:
[Onboarding] What's new panel to improve new features discoverability
[Onboarding] Rename old Welcome to "Home screen"
[UI] Resolve scaling issues for high-DPI screens
[UI] Avoid persistent error messages in the UI
[UI] Rework save menu
[UI] Save and Export/Share UI layouts
Add copy/paste actions for blending modes/opacity of a layer
Apply blending mode/opacity to all channels of a layer
Reload mesh with a keyboard shortcut (CTRL+SHIFT+R)
Reset Substance parameters to default
Reset paint brush to default
Right click to reset individual Substance parameters to default
[Assets panel] "Pin" favorite assets to appear on top of asset panel
[Assets panel] Delete, reload and rename assets
[Color Selection] Add blending modes to Color Selection effect
[Layer Stack] Add blending mode and opacity on filters
[Layer stack] Allow tiling values bigger than 128 for fill layer/effects
[Layer stack] Cylinder caps for cylindrical projection in fill layer/effect
[Log] Show an error message if mesh part are in negative space when trying to create a UV Tile project
[Project] Indicate version in error message "data too recent" when opening a project
[Viewport] Allow to light the mesh from underneath
[Viewport] View R, G, B and Alpha in viewport (solo display mode)
[Shader] Allow to set User channels as RGBA in Material Layering shaders
[Export] Allow to export textures as SBSAR
[Export] Expose 16bit option for EXR file format
[Python] Add event to know when Texture Sets are modified
[Python] Allow to get and set Mesh Map resources in Texture Set settings
[Plugins] Remove option to get other JS plugins
[Content] Add new Roblox template and export preset
Update Substance Engine to last version (8.6.3)
Optimized build for Apple Silicon chipset (Apple M1 / M2)
Fixed:
Crash when using 16k exr
[Crash] Ctrl Z After deleting a shader instance
[Iray] IoR is blocked to 1 for some shaders
[Win][Baking] Some high poly fail to load
[Color Management] Incorrect color space name in UI with filters
[Python] Resource objects returned by import function don't have a type
Known issues:
[Color Management] HDR color space conversions with ACE on Linux produce clamped colors
[Layer Stack] Input source not saved per layer
[Painting] Temporal anti aliasing causes artifacts when painting in some cases
[Export] 2DView exports randomly uniform map
Changed files in this update