Substance 3D Painter 8.2.0 is now available

Added:

[Onboarding] What's new panel to improve new features discoverability

[Onboarding] Rename old Welcome to "Home screen"

[UI] Resolve scaling issues for high-DPI screens

[UI] Avoid persistent error messages in the UI

[UI] Rework save menu

[UI] Save and Export/Share UI layouts

Add copy/paste actions for blending modes/opacity of a layer

Apply blending mode/opacity to all channels of a layer

Reload mesh with a keyboard shortcut (CTRL+SHIFT+R)

Reset Substance parameters to default

Reset paint brush to default

Right click to reset individual Substance parameters to default

[Assets panel] "Pin" favorite assets to appear on top of asset panel

[Assets panel] Delete, reload and rename assets

[Color Selection] Add blending modes to Color Selection effect

[Layer Stack] Add blending mode and opacity on filters

[Layer stack] Allow tiling values bigger than 128 for fill layer/effects

[Layer stack] Cylinder caps for cylindrical projection in fill layer/effect

[Log] Show an error message if mesh part are in negative space when trying to create a UV Tile project

[Project] Indicate version in error message "data too recent" when opening a project

[Viewport] Allow to light the mesh from underneath

[Viewport] View R, G, B and Alpha in viewport (solo display mode)

[Shader] Allow to set User channels as RGBA in Material Layering shaders

[Export] Allow to export textures as SBSAR

[Export] Expose 16bit option for EXR file format

[Python] Add event to know when Texture Sets are modified

[Python] Allow to get and set Mesh Map resources in Texture Set settings

[Plugins] Remove option to get other JS plugins

[Content] Add new Roblox template and export preset

Update Substance Engine to last version (8.6.3)

Optimized build for Apple Silicon chipset (Apple M1 / M2)

Fixed:

Crash when using 16k exr

[Crash] Ctrl Z After deleting a shader instance

[Iray] IoR is blocked to 1 for some shaders

[Win][Baking] Some high poly fail to load

[Color Management] Incorrect color space name in UI with filters

[Python] Resource objects returned by import function don't have a type

Known issues:

[Color Management] HDR color space conversions with ACE on Linux produce clamped colors

[Layer Stack] Input source not saved per layer

[Painting] Temporal anti aliasing causes artifacts when painting in some cases

[Export] 2DView exports randomly uniform map