Bloody Efforts update for 30 September 2022

PATCH NOTES 1.3

Bloody Efforts update for 30 September 2022

PATCH NOTES 1.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW Content:

  • Hero: Gin, the Black Ninja is joining the battle! Gin is a fast and agile Assassin shooter with capabilities to Backstab enemies very efficiently (check Facebook and Discord weekly codes to get the Hero for FREE).
  • Timed Deathmatch - a simple Free for All mode to give new Players more room to practice. The Match lasts 5 minutes. Player with the most Kills wins the match. You can join a new queue to experience this mode.
  • New First Time Experience flow, to help new Players to join the game easier.

Apostle Changes:

  • Hayleen - replaced Counterman Ability with Triple Strike Ability. Hayleen wasn’t weak but Counterman didn’t fit her playstyle very well. Now, she can unleash her true potential!

Ability Changes:

  • Fireball - it hasn't been really hot lately, so we give it some buff burst!
    Stamina Cost reduced from 40 to 30, Cooldown reduced from 5 to 4.5 seconds.
  • Glorious Charge - Getting stunned and dealing much less damage isn’t so Glorious for other players - we tune it down a little.
    Cooldown increased from 11 to 12 seconds.

Changes & Bug Fixes:

  • Overall Client fixes including scrolls, inviting friends, navigation.
  • Cinematics - fix bug which made some Characters can’t move in Cinematics
  • Chests - fix a bug which sometimes made Chests not to show all the rewards after opening.
  • Chests - reduce Level required to see various rewards from 6 to Level 1 (everybody can now choose the reward - Loot or the equivalent amount of Orders).
  • Quick Match - change mode of the Quick Match vs AI to Timed Deathmatch. You can still play Legacy of the Gods vs AI in Custom Match.
  • Starting Tutorial - The first tutorial now gives more experience to get Level 2.
  • Battle Tutorial - it has more objectives now to give Players more room for practicing.

