PATCH NOTES 1.3

NEW Content:
- Hero: Gin, the Black Ninja is joining the battle! Gin is a fast and agile Assassin shooter with capabilities to Backstab enemies very efficiently (check Facebook and Discord weekly codes to get the Hero for FREE).
- Timed Deathmatch - a simple Free for All mode to give new Players more room to practice. The Match lasts 5 minutes. Player with the most Kills wins the match. You can join a new queue to experience this mode.
- New First Time Experience flow, to help new Players to join the game easier.
Apostle Changes:
- Hayleen - replaced Counterman Ability with Triple Strike Ability. Hayleen wasn’t weak but Counterman didn’t fit her playstyle very well. Now, she can unleash her true potential!
Ability Changes:
- Fireball - it hasn't been really hot lately, so we give it some buff burst!
Stamina Cost reduced from 40 to 30, Cooldown reduced from 5 to 4.5 seconds.
- Glorious Charge - Getting stunned and dealing much less damage isn’t so Glorious for other players - we tune it down a little.
Cooldown increased from 11 to 12 seconds.
Changes & Bug Fixes:
- Overall Client fixes including scrolls, inviting friends, navigation.
- Cinematics - fix bug which made some Characters can’t move in Cinematics
- Chests - fix a bug which sometimes made Chests not to show all the rewards after opening.
- Chests - reduce Level required to see various rewards from 6 to Level 1 (everybody can now choose the reward - Loot or the equivalent amount of Orders).
- Quick Match - change mode of the Quick Match vs AI to Timed Deathmatch. You can still play Legacy of the Gods vs AI in Custom Match.
- Starting Tutorial - The first tutorial now gives more experience to get Level 2.
- Battle Tutorial - it has more objectives now to give Players more room for practicing.
Changed files in this update