"Lost 2" is now AVAILABLE, a dream journey of dark fairy tale

Hi, gentlemen

"Lost 2" is now AVAILABLE. In addition to retaining the original point-and-click puzzle gameplay of the "Lost" series, we have added elements of dark fairy tales to the game this time, and enhanced the connection between levels.

There are 27 CGs in the game to unlock, and 39 levels to challenge

There is also a gallery mode in the game. After unlocking the princess, you can interact with the princesses in the way you want.

If you have any questions during the game, you can join our Discord channel for consultation.

Twitter：https://twitter.com/dsgamex

Discord：https://discord.gg/t7FMzSwyDx

And also...

"Yusetsu" and "Valhalla：Awakening of Valkyrie" are also is now AVAILABLE, and they are also being discounted. Don't miss them if you like them

"Yusetsu"

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1956600/_/

"Valhalla：Awakening of Valkyrie"

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2094250/_/

New Game Series

Lovelorn sanatoriumⅠ

We have a new game coming soon, add it to your wishlist if you're interested

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2078780/_/

We hope that the three models we released this holiday can meet your various needs, and I wish you gentlemen a happy holiday!

