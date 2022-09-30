Dev Diary #243 And what's in it for you, Adventurer?

Hey there, fellow Ylanders!

We love exploring and do our best so that exploration in Ylands is as fun and as rewarding as possible. The question is, though, is it rewarding enough?

We feel that there are still many things that can (and hopefully will) be eventually added to Ylands to make you want to go the distance and sail the unknown seas and so today we would like to tell you a bit more about our plans that go beyond 1.11, even things that, right now, are nothing more than just things we discuss.

I believe we've already mentioned it before - we plan for the Exploration Points (EP) to play a much more important role in the game. What we want to achieve, in a nutshell, is this: the more you explore, the more EP you get; getting more EP will allow you to have more nice things, more areas to uncover and it will make you better at certain things.

The first thing we've also already mentioned: we would like you to be able to learn various "bonus" recipes from specific trainers, instead of learning those at the Random Encounter sites, where you have no control over what you find there.

The second thing is quite obvious because we already have that in the game - if you want to experience something new, exciting and different, use the EP you gathered to open one of the Mystery ylands.

And the third thing is probably something that you may find most interesting and which can be, by far, the biggest incentive for you to go and explore. What we're currently thinking about is adding some sort of "skill tree" that would let you, with help of EP, unlock specific bonuses and perks. Imagine things like being able to sail faster, spend more time underwater, have a better chance at catching a rare fish, learn a very unique recipe and more. Right now, this is not much more than a discussed concept but it's quite likely that something like this will eventually appear in one of the future updates.

This is something we've discussed over the past few months and even though the actual way of how this is going to be implemented may change, in general, this is something that we really want to see become a part of the game.

That's it for today and we'll see you in a week. Until then ... stay classy!