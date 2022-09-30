Update 2022/9/30

New
- Auxiliary Weapons" has been added to the purchase category of the store.
The "Collect Money" command has been removed in its place, but the "p" shortcut remains in effect. The game also has the ability to collect money semi-automatically.
- purchased, sold, and appraised from Item boxes at base stores.
At this time, purchases are limited to the item box and appraisals are limited to the item box only.The details of the functionality may be adjusted in the future in consideration of user feedback.
- When depositing items into the item box, all unidentified items can be deposited at once.
- Separate custom and system fixed portraits
- The overall play time for each scenario after this version should be saved. (Viewing can be done from Story Select)
Updates
- Adjusted font display for command panel / battle messages / messages in the labyrinth / castle signs (also ED) / monster names / monster catalogs
- Changed the color of the command for the continuation spells when they are already casted, so that the color does not affect the display of the number of remaining uses.
- For the "Fixed Enemy 3" event, set the default value to "No".
- For the "Fixed Enemy 3" event, save the value of the last selection until returning to the title screen.
- When shopping at NPC stores, return to category selection after purchasing an item
- When appraising a bishop, if there is not enough level, the cursor will move to the next item.
- Removed "Cannot hold any more" notation as a result of the battle.
The inventory max notation remains.
- Changed the command name "Exploration" to "Search" in the Japanese search menu.
- Some adjustments to English UI display and messages
Fixes
- When selecting "Back" from the purchase section of an item in the base store, the user was returned to the top menu instead of selecting a category.
- not returned to the top menu when purchased the 10th item at the store.
- After updating a scenario, when pressing "Back", the scenario content remained the same as before.
- Internal error when peeking into the trash when there was nothing in it.
- At the store, the name of the item type was displayed when items were displayed that were sold out.
- Resistance marks on character data were not being displayed in 3:2 UI at certain resolutions.
- Reviewed the processing of the coordinates of the encounter judgment that occurs after the event.
- Casting a prismatic spell on a monster that was being annihilated group would sometimes display spell interfered.
- Doors created by the "Door by Item" event were not being displayed correctly on the auto-map.
Announcement
- We are looking for log content for the relevant date and time for an issue where after a user scenario update, the user is asked to update every time they return to the title, even though the scenario has not been updated.
Log: (install foldier)\Data\Temp\GameLog(scenario No)\error(date).log
- We are looking for information on the problems of a character changing gender after changing jobs.
- The next update will become beta update state again, as it will involve a change in the content of the saved data.
Changed depots in privatebeta branch