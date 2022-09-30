 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crossout update for 30 September 2022

[Announcement] Crossout Art — October 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9625163 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.


One can only feel sorry for the hero of our October artwork. Getting through a guarded checkpoint in the Wasteland will require more than luck and inconspicuous appearance.

It seems that the gloomy autumn weather is going to visit us more and more frequently, but that’s no reason to be sad! This month in Crossout you can expect a number of very significant changes that will be visible even to the naked eye. We are sure that you will appreciate them!

In the meantime, you are welcome to download our new artwork (and many others as well) from the special “Wallpapers” section on our website.

For more information on Crossout, follow these channels:

Changed depots in staging branch

View more data in app history for build 9625163
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link