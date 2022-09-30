Hello everyone! Here it comes...

THE WEEKLY UPDATE!

How are you all slime hunters? We hope well, we are very happy with the changes we are introducing in Hack and Slime.

Soon we will unlock an extra 40% of the game, missions, plants, mechanics... You will love it!

Since we need a few more days to prepare so much content, we thought about improving the training room and making it accessible from the village.

Perhaps, in the future, the training room will be used for something else... wink wink.

Remember that we are on Discord attentive to your suggestions at all times with a specific thread to report errors:

https://discord.com/invite/bullwaresoft

Changelog

Right or left-timed platforms have been added.

Fixed a layout bug that made some enemies invisible in "The Dungeons 1".

The "Training Room" level has been completely redesigned.

There is now a shortcut from Humble Village to the Training Room, a wooden sign.

There is now a door to return from the Training Room to Humble Village.

Vertical powered platform added.

Now the "upstart" icon to enter the Humble Village menus disappears if Corid does not touch the ground.

Pending changes