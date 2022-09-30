[Tianxia Escort Agency] Version 2022.09.30 Update Announcement

New content:
- The Escort Agency interface and the map interface have added the function of shortcut keys for common buttons (the function that can be closed by clicking again will be added later)
- Text display of unlocking conditions for unlocked roles has been added in the persona interface
- The escort team editing interface has added the [Battle Rules] description view button
- Added the function of exclamation mark prompt on the button of the escort agency that can receive secret escort
System optimization:
- Bone feeling system optimization, no need to click on the shell, and the role moves in one step
- The silver section of the [Visit Craftsman] interface also adds the function of checking tips
Bug fix:
- Fixed bugs that were not saved automatically when clicking [Back to Home]
- Fixed a bug that sometimes cannot be clicked when clicking "occupied" martial arts in the martial arts museum
- Fixed the bug that the character name of the player was not correctly passed into the text after the clearance
- Fixed the bug not displayed in the [Person List] interface created by the initially unlocked character
- Fixed the bug that some players lost their character image data when they automatically archived new characters, which caused the archived data to be damaged
- Fixed the bug that the system would automatically switch the escort team when the escort team came back in the escort team editing interface
- Fixed the bug that the attributes of the peddler and the waiter did not display normally in the tips box in the escort team editing interface
