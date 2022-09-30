 Skip to content

JUSTICE SUCKS update for 30 September 2022

JUSTICE SUCKS is a finalist in this year's Australian Game Developer Awards!

Dusty McClean has sucked up 2 nominations for JUSTICE SUCKS in this year’s Australian Game Developer Awards! 🤖

We’re thrilled to be finalists in these categories:

Excellence in Gameplay 🎮

Excellence in Sound Design 🎧

We also received Honourable Mentions for Technical Design and Music! 🎹

You can check out all the other brilliant finalists on the AGDAs website.

The event will be held at The Forum Melbourne at 7pm AEDT on Wednesday, October 5th, and streamed live on the IGEA Twitch channel for everyone attending remotely.

We’re endlessly grateful for everyone who has supported JUSTICE SUCKS so far. Whether you bought the game, left a review or just retweeted one of our posts, we can’t thank you enough.

We hope you can come along to the AGDAs, either physically or virtually, and celebrate the amazing achievements of Aussie devs with us!

JUSTICE SUCKS is available on Steam, EGS, GOG, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

Check out Samurai Punk on our website, store, Discord, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok!

