Longvinter update for 30 September 2022

Bug fixes #5

Bug fixes #5

Share · View all patches · Build 9625036 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Tried to fix a bug where safe zone turrets disappear
  • Fixed settings not applying when starting own server inside the game
  • Chainsaw now spawns correctly in weapon creates
  • Updated the latest translations from crowdin
  • Tried to fix bunker teleport back to Sgt. lake bug

Changed files in this update

Longvinter Content Depot 1635451
Experimental depot Depot 1635452
