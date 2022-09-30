Bug fixes #5

- Tried to fix a bug where safe zone turrets disappear
- Fixed settings not applying when starting own server inside the game
- Chainsaw now spawns correctly in weapon creates
- Updated the latest translations from crowdin
- Tried to fix bunker teleport back to Sgt. lake bug
