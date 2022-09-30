- added door opening / closing / destruction
- added openable drawers
- improved game locations and interactions
- improved monsters AI
- added new sounds
- replaced some items with new ones
- added new interaction glow
- zoom and monster aura available from the beginning of game
Shadelight update for 30 September 2022
Update 1.1.0
