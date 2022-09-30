 Skip to content

Shadelight update for 30 September 2022

Update 1.1.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added door opening / closing / destruction
  • added openable drawers
  • improved game locations and interactions
  • improved monsters AI
  • added new sounds
  • replaced some items with new ones
  • added new interaction glow
  • zoom and monster aura available from the beginning of game

