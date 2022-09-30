Dual Universe - Release 1.0.2

Hi Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.0.2.

Changes are below:

Improvements

Updated backer list in credits.

Improved feedback in case of error 112 (no active subscription) during connection. Added a link directing to the "My products" web page in case of error 112 error.

Bug Fixes

Fixed orbital camera incorrect orientation when sitting on a chair in the ftue outpost or in some Aphelia constructs.

Fixed visual and sound notifications after a construct compactification.

Fixed wrecks not spawning.

Known Issues

We have identified some localization issues in the UI.

[Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.

Selecting Body Type 1 will show a character with Body Type 2. The issue will only happen during the 1st session. It is fixed after a logout/login.

In certain situations, the objectives in the 2 Delivery Challenges (Air Delivery Challenge and Space Delivery Challenge) will not update properly. Workaround: only place items into the destination container. Do not move them within the destination container (i.e. to create nice neat stacks).

The waypoint screen in the Air Delivery Challenge is currently black. Pressing the buttons will still create waypoints.

Compactification lacks display and sound effects

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.

Thank you very much for your support!