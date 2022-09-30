Patch Notes - 0.921.13

Share · View all patches · Build 9624812 · Last edited 30 September 2022 – 09:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Fellow Braves,

Thank you for your continued support of Brave's Rage.

We are bringing you quite some new stuff in this week’s update.

Three new boss encounters arrive in Brave’s adventure!

Found in the Altar of the Abyss

Altar Guard – A Fallen Knight who specializes in melee combat, has an unworldly physique that makes him immune to all control effects.

Greater Demon – A group of demons that are being summoned to protect the altar endlessly. Often act as a pack.

Found in the Marsh Keep

Servant of the Ancient One – Face the unknown, mortals!

Progression Revamp

The wanderers you occasionally bumped into are all gone. Rumours say they were summoned by the Ancient Ones for some secret sacrifices.

After completing challenge tier 10, the Braves are free to explore the Marsh Keep and the Altar of Abyss in higher challenge tiers. These areas belong to the Archdemon and its followers. Defeat them and purge the evil!

UI Improvements

That’s it for this week – It is quite a lot, isn’t it?

Hope you enjoy this week’s update!

The Dev Team,

2022.9.30