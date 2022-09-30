 Skip to content

Raid Healing update for 30 September 2022

Patch 1.0.17

30 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The keybindings of ability slots are now correctly displayed at the ability slot after a new assignment
  • Abilities are now correctly activated and displayed after a change of the keybinding
  • It is now possible to change the order (priority) in which units activate their abilities
  • The display of buffs and debuffs above the units HP bars can now be turned off in the game settings
  • The display of the duration of buffs and debuffs above the units HP bars can now be turned off in the game-settings
  • The display of buffs and debuffs in the group slots can now be turned off in the UI settings
  • The display of the duration of buffs and debuffs in the group slots can now be turned off in the UI-settings

