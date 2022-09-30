- The keybindings of ability slots are now correctly displayed at the ability slot after a new assignment
- Abilities are now correctly activated and displayed after a change of the keybinding
- It is now possible to change the order (priority) in which units activate their abilities
- The display of buffs and debuffs above the units HP bars can now be turned off in the game settings
- The display of the duration of buffs and debuffs above the units HP bars can now be turned off in the game-settings
- The display of buffs and debuffs in the group slots can now be turned off in the UI settings
- The display of the duration of buffs and debuffs in the group slots can now be turned off in the UI-settings
Raid Healing update for 30 September 2022
Patch 1.0.17
Patchnotes via Steam Community
