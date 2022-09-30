 Skip to content

Renryuu: Ascension update for 30 September 2022

Bug fix update 22.09.30

I uploaded the version 22.09.30 with a few bug fixes.

Fixed issues:

  • The bug that the choice to leave the arena before finishing it re-appears after you left the arena is fixed.
  • The DEF and M.DEF values on the insane difficulty of the arena were decreased. The balancing for this difficulty might still be rough, and will be improved once I get some feedback.
  • The icons on the overview map for the sanitation upgrade, medical tents, and the emergency food reserve are fixed.
  • Fixed the siege preparations in Calbridge Stronghold.

Changed files in this update

Renryuu: Ascension (Windows) Depot 1809531
Renryuu: Ascension (MacOS) Depot 1809532
Renryuu: Ascension (Linux) Depot 1809533
