Bug fix update 22.09.30

I uploaded the version 22.09.30 with a few bug fixes.
Fixed issues:
- The bug that the choice to leave the arena before finishing it re-appears after you left the arena is fixed.
- The DEF and M.DEF values on the insane difficulty of the arena were decreased. The balancing for this difficulty might still be rough, and will be improved once I get some feedback.
- The icons on the overview map for the sanitation upgrade, medical tents, and the emergency food reserve are fixed.
- Fixed the siege preparations in Calbridge Stronghold.
Changed files in this update