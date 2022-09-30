[UPDATE] 2022.09.30 Update Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.
Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.
If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.
Today's update history.
# What has been modified in this update
# Dungeon Improvements
- If you clear the dungeon, a portal is created to allow you to exit immediately.
- You can check the name of the dungeon next to the remaining time.
# Game Controller Improvements
- Drop-down boxes can also be canceled with key B (Xbox).
# Fixed Terrain
- Fixed the terrain where the legs are often caught such as Tutorial area, King's Mountain, Chaplonia, Eastern Port, Desert Ruins Dungeon, and the entrance of King's Mountain Archives.
- Some terrain has been modified to prevent characters from getting stuck at the Neutral Goblin Village.
# Fixed bugs
- Fixed a situation that sometimes becomes inoperable during the tutorial.
Changed files in this update