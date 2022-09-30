[UPDATE] 2022.09.30 Update Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.

If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.

Today's update history.

# Dungeon Improvements

If you clear the dungeon, a portal is created to allow you to exit immediately.

You can check the name of the dungeon next to the remaining time.

# Game Controller Improvements

Drop-down boxes can also be canceled with key B (Xbox).

# Fixed Terrain

Fixed the terrain where the legs are often caught such as Tutorial area, King's Mountain, Chaplonia, Eastern Port, Desert Ruins Dungeon, and the entrance of King's Mountain Archives.

Some terrain has been modified to prevent characters from getting stuck at the Neutral Goblin Village.

# Fixed bugs