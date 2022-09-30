 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rune Teller update for 30 September 2022

[UPDATE] 2022.09.30 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9624595 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.
If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.

Today's update history.

# What has been modified in this update

# Dungeon Improvements

  • If you clear the dungeon, a portal is created to allow you to exit immediately.
  • You can check the name of the dungeon next to the remaining time.

# Game Controller Improvements

  • Drop-down boxes can also be canceled with key B (Xbox).

# Fixed Terrain

  • Fixed the terrain where the legs are often caught such as Tutorial area, King's Mountain, Chaplonia, Eastern Port, Desert Ruins Dungeon, and the entrance of King's Mountain Archives.
  • Some terrain has been modified to prevent characters from getting stuck at the Neutral Goblin Village.

# Fixed bugs

  • Fixed a situation that sometimes becomes inoperable during the tutorial.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1944363
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link