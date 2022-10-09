Prime of Flames EA version updated to v0.9.13

Thank you so much for your support. Please check the update list:
-
In Journey Mode, it will have 3 difficulty options. And there will be different settings for different difficulties.
-
Adding some new traits for monsters that will make game more interesting and challenge: [Dark Curtain], [Fearless], [Strong], [Sturdy], [Acidification], [Resist], [Precise], [Insight], [Disabled], [Sharp].
-
Fixed some bugs.
PS: Strongly recommend to finish the current Journey and restart it after you update the new version.
Changed files in this update