Updated version 0.18

Build 9624375 · Last edited 30 September 2022 – 08:09:18 UTC

Fixed:

● Fixed a bug where an area could not attack again.

● Fixed a bug that could cause a black screen at the end of a turn: error code 295L.

● Fixed a bug where docks would not automatically be built when commissioned for full commercial construction.

● and some other details.

Optimization:

● Fully adjust the ability of the parameters, thanks to the "less than cabinet bachelor" pay.

● Add 2 famous ministers: Bai Qi, Han Fei; Delete 1 famous minister: Zhu Yi.

● Slightly reduced the cost of bunker profit per turn while disaster relief.

● The amount of money and food for each round will be updated according to the latest number of victims.

● Appropriately increase the rate of change of the number of soldiers to the target value.

● Reduced the probability of multiple natural disasters when the number of territories is small.

● Appropriately reduced the growth rate of the prince.

● Attenuates the negative effect of early age on upper physical capacity.

● Industry tax volume by the national stability adjustment to the impact of land annexation.

● Optimize the annual report to avoid large percentage display, the number of soldiers to the total number of soldiers.

● and some other details.

Add:

● The Palace construction function (prototype) of the Ministry of Public Works.

● Add the "resource harvest" setting in the initial setting.

● Add the [inner library] element.

● Added the "spirit of striving" element, instead of the former position being affected by the prime minister and the emperor's authority, the post will be directly affected by the spirit of striving, see question mark help for details.

● Increase the element of Taizu Enwei, will inhibit the annexation of land in the early stage of the game, increase the spirit of courage.

● Open the palace building [Yanying Dian], open [planned] function.

● Open the palace building [Qinqi Pavilion], open [fiddle], [chess] function.