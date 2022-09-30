Update 0.90

Hello everyone! The game was updated with version 0.90
Modding part 4: Custom abilities
I've added a way to create a custom abilities from few presets, that can then be put into custom items and put into the game. Here is a quick tutorial:
Other modding fixes:
- Fixed a bug where you couldnt assign dialogue triggers on currently edited NPC
- Fixed the bug where created dialogue active state wasnt saving properly
Other changes:
- Added sensitivity slider for Y-axis
- Fixed the bug when companions stopped working properly sometimes
- Lasso doesnt drag bosses anymore
- Fixed few bugs with seers faction questline
- Fixed few geometry issues
Thank you for your support!
Check out my youtube channel (I might post previews of new updates there, or might not):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMfMlahJzjpMeLrrfRvL05A
Changed files in this update