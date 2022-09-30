Update 0.90

Share · View all patches · Build 9624357 · Last edited 30 September 2022 – 07:26:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! The game was updated with version 0.90

Modding part 4: Custom abilities

I've added a way to create a custom abilities from few presets, that can then be put into custom items and put into the game. Here is a quick tutorial:

Other modding fixes:

Fixed a bug where you couldnt assign dialogue triggers on currently edited NPC

Fixed the bug where created dialogue active state wasnt saving properly

Other changes:

Added sensitivity slider for Y-axis

Fixed the bug when companions stopped working properly sometimes

Lasso doesnt drag bosses anymore

Fixed few bugs with seers faction questline

Fixed few geometry issues

Thank you for your support!

