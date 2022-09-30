 Skip to content

Gedonia update for 30 September 2022

Update 0.90

Hello everyone! The game was updated with version 0.90

Modding part 4: Custom abilities

I've added a way to create a custom abilities from few presets, that can then be put into custom items and put into the game. Here is a quick tutorial:

Other modding fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where you couldnt assign dialogue triggers on currently edited NPC
  • Fixed the bug where created dialogue active state wasnt saving properly

Other changes:

  • Added sensitivity slider for Y-axis
  • Fixed the bug when companions stopped working properly sometimes
  • Lasso doesnt drag bosses anymore
  • Fixed few bugs with seers faction questline
  • Fixed few geometry issues

Thank you for your support!

