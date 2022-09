This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Commanders:

We will start the temporary server maintenance at 17:30 on Sept. 30th (UTC+8). The maintenance is expected to take 5-30 minutes.

After the maintenance is over, the new server: Asia_6 will launch. The new server will have exclusive benefits, and there will be official Discord benefits, please pay attention to the official Discord Channel for details of the benefits.

Discord: https://discord.gg/CWqhwjVbSk

The Book of Yog Team