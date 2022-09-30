 Skip to content

Artemishea update for 30 September 2022

Patch 0.5.1.1

Fixes:
Fixed skin glitches
Fixed relogging causes stats setting back to default
Fixed slot clear button not working
Tweaked bed invites to help remove or reduce the glitches it has every so often

Adjustments:
Adjusted wolf bleed damage
Adjusted wolf skins to be darker
Adjusted cougar camera
Adjusted the /heal command to heal bleed
Server side adjustments

Added/Changed:
Added /afk command so admins cant be killed
Added /announce command to send server announcements
Updated command list panel

