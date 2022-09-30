Patch 0.5.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9624284 · Last edited 30 September 2022 – 07:19:14 UTC by Wendy

Fixes:

Fixed skin glitches

Fixed relogging causes stats setting back to default

Fixed slot clear button not working

Tweaked bed invites to help remove or reduce the glitches it has every so often

Adjustments:

Adjusted wolf bleed damage

Adjusted wolf skins to be darker

Adjusted cougar camera

Adjusted the /heal command to heal bleed

Server side adjustments

Added/Changed:

Added /afk command so admins cant be killed

Added /announce command to send server announcements

Updated command list panel