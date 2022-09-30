Patch 0.5.1.1

Fixes:
Fixed skin glitches
Fixed relogging causes stats setting back to default
Fixed slot clear button not working
Tweaked bed invites to help remove or reduce the glitches it has every so often
Adjustments:
Adjusted wolf bleed damage
Adjusted wolf skins to be darker
Adjusted cougar camera
Adjusted the /heal command to heal bleed
Server side adjustments
Added/Changed:
Added /afk command so admins cant be killed
Added /announce command to send server announcements
Updated command list panel
Changed files in this update