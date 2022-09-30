RaceRoom has been updated

Update details:
Client version = 0.9.4.31
Client BuildID = 9624283
Changelog:
- Hybrid - Allowed changing MGU Discharge/ Regen rates even in fixed setup situations
- Added default profile for Moza R9
- GTO Classics car class - Updated physics
- Tatuus F4 - increased mechanical trail some more
- Bilster Berg - AI improvements
- Brno - Fixed some bad Qualifying / Race AI pace ratios
- Imola - Tuned AI behaviour during the opening lap
- Norisring - Fixed a TV camera that suffered from the new S/F bridge
- Watkins Glen - Fixed some bad Qualifying / Race AI pace ratios
- Finally updated the cars featured on both the Startup and Title pictures
Changed files in this update