RaceRoom Racing Experience update for 30 September 2022

RaceRoom has been updated

Build 9624283

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Update details:

Client version = 0.9.4.31
Client BuildID = 9624283

Changelog:

  • Hybrid - Allowed changing MGU Discharge/ Regen rates even in fixed setup situations
  • Added default profile for Moza R9
  • GTO Classics car class - Updated physics
  • Tatuus F4 - increased mechanical trail some more
  • Bilster Berg - AI improvements
  • Brno - Fixed some bad Qualifying / Race AI pace ratios
  • Imola - Tuned AI behaviour during the opening lap
  • Norisring - Fixed a TV camera that suffered from the new S/F bridge
  • Watkins Glen - Fixed some bad Qualifying / Race AI pace ratios
  • Finally updated the cars featured on both the Startup and Title pictures

