Eternal Return update for 30 September 2022

Happy Weekends Event - Week 1

Eternal Return update for 30 September 2022

Hey guys,
Celebrate the weekends with some awesome (and free) gifts!

We'll be hosting a 6 day event over this week and next week, where we'll be distributing some juicy coupons.

Check out the details on our Website.

