【Important Notice】Official Version is available now!

Hello there!

It's been more than two months since the last update. During this time, we have completely upgraded the game's content and plan to upload a major version update. At that time, Defender Alliance will end the EA beta and be upgraded to the full version. At the same time there will be a week-long discount campaign.

While we are about to complete the above update, we have made an important decision.

Due to our sincere desire to get more comments and suggestions from our players, we will lower the price of the game along with this update. Thank you again for all the support you have provided us!

The following will introduce the content of this official update.

Main Menu & UI

Add some functions and buttons of the main menu and modify it to the full version.

Adjust the UI of level details, heroes, towers, new monster tips, etc. to a more beautiful style.

Map & Levels

Improve the map, add a lot of animation and art details.

Re-plan the game plot, adding a lot of plot dialogues.

Defense Towers

Adjust tower construction and upgrade methods.

Adjust some tower attack effects and skills.

Adjust the body size and bullet size of all towers.

Adjust some tower attack animations.

Adjust the value of all towers.

Adjust the acquisition condition of all towers to get according to the number of stars in the level.

Added 5 new defensive towers: Tree House, Boomerang, Factory, Man Eater, Artillery.

The following defensive towers are not available for now: Giant Guard and Statue.

Monsters

Modify the value of all monsters.

Adjusted the characteristics of 20+ monsters.

All levels are adjusted to new monsters.

Feature added

Added new function to adjust formation before level start.

Added new defense tower and hero acquisition tips.

Function adjustment

Streamline skill system.

Remote the store function and remote the diamond currency.

More game content will be opened in subsequent updates. Feel free to give us feedback!