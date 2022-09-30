Update 2022-09-30

Hello Everyone!

Today is last day of September.

This update has barbershop concept.

Today added barbershop concept items.

Added

Clothes



Hairstylist Uniform (cash)

Hairstyllist Shoes (cash)

Hairstylist Comb(Cash)

Hair shop Client Gown(crafting)

Shaving Form (crafting)

Crafting Item can make by Wooden Weaving Machine.

Funiture

Barber Shop Antique Dressing Table(Cash)

Barber Shop antique Chair(Cash)

Barber Shop Stand Lamp(Cash)

Barber Shop Antique Counter(crafting)

Barber Shop Pole(Crafting)

Barber Shop Antique Door(Crafting)

Barber Shop Ceiling Lamp(Crafting)

Crafting Item can make by Skillful Carpentry Table.

Hair



Add Shotcut style Hairs.

Eyes And Lips



Improved.

(1) Removed ask Message when treasure get.

(2) Collect Private Town Ranking data for 2 weeks.

and in 2~3 weeks we will add private town weekly ranking page.

(3) Change ♡ to ▲ in Bad word Filtering Data.

Sometime, player had confusing about ♡.

Bug Fix

(1) Fixed Bola bug.