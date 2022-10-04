Patch 0.211.8

This is just a small bugfix patch to correct some issues that arose after the crossplay patch.

Removed maypole & midsummer crown (sorry)

Multiple server instances on the same computer is now allowed

The game launches with vulkan by default on Linux

Profanity filter fixes

Server DOCKER launch script added (see server manual pdf for details)

