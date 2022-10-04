 Skip to content

Valheim update for 4 October 2022

Patch 0.211.8

Patch 0.211.8 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is just a small bugfix patch to correct some issues that arose after the crossplay patch.

  • Removed maypole & midsummer crown (sorry)
  • Multiple server instances on the same computer is now allowed
  • The game launches with vulkan by default on Linux
  • Profanity filter fixes
  • Server DOCKER launch script added (see server manual pdf for details)

