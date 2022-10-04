Patch 0.211.8

This is just a small bugfix patch to correct some issues that arose after the crossplay patch.
- Removed maypole & midsummer crown (sorry)
- Multiple server instances on the same computer is now allowed
- The game launches with vulkan by default on Linux
- Profanity filter fixes
- Server DOCKER launch script added (see server manual pdf for details)
Changed files in this update