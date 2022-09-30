 Skip to content

Underworld Re: Card update for 30 September 2022

Underworld Re: Card v0.0.5 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9623886 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features

  • Changed hit animation playback system.
  • Changed the hero's attack motion system.
  • Add new card Summon Dire Rat.
  • Add new card Summon Goblin.
  • Add new card Summon Slime.

Functional fix

  • Fire Dragon's Intent Position Correction.
  • Remove Basic Adventurer Talent. Now draw 2 card each turn, and won't less than 4 cards.
  • Add Cycle function in Shield Strike.
  • Fixed an issue where Cycle type cards would be drawn incorrectly after multiple levels.

Art adjustment

  • Change the image material of the slime.
  • Change the icon and state description of the Toughness state.
  • Change the icon and state description of the Rearguard state.
  • Change the icon and state description of the Forward state.

Banlance fix

  • Increase the appearance rate of the new card Dead End Rainbow Slash.
  • The number of uses of Goddess' Wish has been changed to one per battle.
  • Goddess' Wish added Holy keyword.
  • Orc's attack turns into brawl to attack random targets.

Text correction

  • Update text descriptions for all states.
  • Update text descriptions for all intents.
  • Fixed some text errors in the Simplified Chinese version.
  • Fixed text errors in the English version.
  • Change Newbie mode to Easy mode.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2101181
