Underworld Re: Card v0.0.5 Patch

New features
- Changed hit animation playback system.
- Changed the hero's attack motion system.
- Add new card Summon Dire Rat.
- Add new card Summon Goblin.
- Add new card Summon Slime.
Functional fix
- Fire Dragon's Intent Position Correction.
- Remove Basic Adventurer Talent. Now draw 2 card each turn, and won't less than 4 cards.
- Add Cycle function in Shield Strike.
- Fixed an issue where Cycle type cards would be drawn incorrectly after multiple levels.
Art adjustment
- Change the image material of the slime.
- Change the icon and state description of the Toughness state.
- Change the icon and state description of the Rearguard state.
- Change the icon and state description of the Forward state.
Banlance fix
- Increase the appearance rate of the new card Dead End Rainbow Slash.
- The number of uses of Goddess' Wish has been changed to one per battle.
- Goddess' Wish added Holy keyword.
- Orc's attack turns into brawl to attack random targets.
Text correction
- Update text descriptions for all states.
- Update text descriptions for all intents.
- Fixed some text errors in the Simplified Chinese version.
- Fixed text errors in the English version.
- Change Newbie mode to Easy mode.
Changed files in this update