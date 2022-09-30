 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Criminal Dissidia update for 30 September 2022

V 1.0.3 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9623808 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

1 Fixed a bug where Sickle Tactics cannot display normally.
2 Fixed a bug where failure of clearance would be concluded to a successful clearance.
3 Fixed a bug where the achievement of Explore Mebius cannot be obtained.
4 Fixed a bug where cards would be ranked when checking them on the interface.
5 Fixed a bug of unlimited Bless.
6 Fixed a bug where Constitution would impact the value of Armor.
7 Fixed a bug where there are invisible walls on the wetland and the beach.
8 Fixed a bug where monsters in the forest would be stuck in the tree.
9 Updated the card effect of Scythe Strike.
10 Updated priorities of Armor and Twisted Fate where the former in preference to the latter when taking effect.
11 Updated the Warp Gate which doesn't need to be activated anymore.
12 Added the function that the activation of Warp Gate can be checked from the map.
13 Added the function that the big map can be checked when moving in battlefields.
14 Changed the effect and cost of Lurking Corruption

Changed depots in steam_china_only branch

View more data in app history for build 9623808
克瑞因的纷争 Content Depot 1081451
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link