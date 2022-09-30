V 1.0.3 Update

1 Fixed a bug where Sickle Tactics cannot display normally.

2 Fixed a bug where failure of clearance would be concluded to a successful clearance.

3 Fixed a bug where the achievement of Explore Mebius cannot be obtained.

4 Fixed a bug where cards would be ranked when checking them on the interface.

5 Fixed a bug of unlimited Bless.

6 Fixed a bug where Constitution would impact the value of Armor.

7 Fixed a bug where there are invisible walls on the wetland and the beach.

8 Fixed a bug where monsters in the forest would be stuck in the tree.

9 Updated the card effect of Scythe Strike.

10 Updated priorities of Armor and Twisted Fate where the former in preference to the latter when taking effect.

11 Updated the Warp Gate which doesn't need to be activated anymore.

12 Added the function that the activation of Warp Gate can be checked from the map.

13 Added the function that the big map can be checked when moving in battlefields.

14 Changed the effect and cost of Lurking Corruption