 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GroundFall update for 30 September 2022

Update Notes - 9/29/22

Share · View all patches · Build 9623771 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is the first pass at fixing and improving some of the input issues. More to come soon...

  • Fixed - Main Menu: Controllers Blocking Keyboard Access: main menu should now switch between input devices and keyboard to allow keyboard access
  • Added - New Flight Input System: completely replaced existing flight input system to allow for better device support and improved keyboard & mouse flying.
  • Added - Player flashlight/headlamp (toggle with L key, or left joystick button)
  • Added - Airplane landing and cockpit lights (toggle with L key or left joystick button)
  • Improved - New Airplane Braking: braking now uses a single button to apply both brakes (right and left wheels) and relies on rudder input for differential braking - e.g. if brakes are applied and right rudder is applied the right brake will engage.
  • Improved - airplane pitch trim system (including mouse wheel trim). Be sure to adjust trim during takeoff roll.

Next Up:

  • Input - More improvements to input and controller support including rebinding
  • Game Settings Menu
  • More Missions
  • Time and Weather Based Events
  • Trim position indicator

Changed files in this update

GroundFall Content Depot 934261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link