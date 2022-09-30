Update Notes - 9/29/22

This is the first pass at fixing and improving some of the input issues. More to come soon...

Fixed - Main Menu: Controllers Blocking Keyboard Access: main menu should now switch between input devices and keyboard to allow keyboard access

Added - New Flight Input System: completely replaced existing flight input system to allow for better device support and improved keyboard & mouse flying.

Added - Player flashlight/headlamp (toggle with L key, or left joystick button)

Added - Airplane landing and cockpit lights (toggle with L key or left joystick button)

Improved - New Airplane Braking: braking now uses a single button to apply both brakes (right and left wheels) and relies on rudder input for differential braking - e.g. if brakes are applied and right rudder is applied the right brake will engage.

Improved - airplane pitch trim system (including mouse wheel trim). Be sure to adjust trim during takeoff roll.

Next Up: