Glider Sim update for 30 September 2022

Update 1.7.4_EarlyAccess: Hot Fix

30 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-LOD level was set too low on very high settings.
-Fix terrain clipping at a far distance when in VR.
-Lean character sitting back a bit more.

