Notification of Emergency Maintenance

Here is the upcoming maintenance schedule for Gundam Evolution.
Gundam Evolution will be unplayable during maintenance.
■Time
9/30/2022
1:00AM ~ 3:00AM (PDT)
*Casual and Ranked Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before maintenance begins.
■Details
・Improving Ranked Match/Ratings system. We will have more details at a later time.
・Removing Casual Match ratings difference restrictions for parties.
We apologize for the inconvenience and hope for your continued support.
