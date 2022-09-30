Notification of Emergency Maintenance

Share · View all patches · Build 9623519 · Last edited 30 September 2022 – 04:46:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Here is the upcoming maintenance schedule for Gundam Evolution.

Gundam Evolution will be unplayable during maintenance.

■Time

9/30/2022

1:00AM ~ 3:00AM (PDT)

*Casual and Ranked Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before maintenance begins.

■Details

・Improving Ranked Match/Ratings system. We will have more details at a later time.

・Removing Casual Match ratings difference restrictions for parties.

We apologize for the inconvenience and hope for your continued support.