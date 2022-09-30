 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GUNDAM EVOLUTION update for 30 September 2022

Notification of Emergency Maintenance

Share · View all patches · Build 9623519 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Here is the upcoming maintenance schedule for Gundam Evolution.
Gundam Evolution will be unplayable during maintenance.

■Time
9/30/2022
1:00AM ~ 3:00AM (PDT)
*Casual and Ranked Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before maintenance begins.

■Details
・Improving Ranked Match/Ratings system. We will have more details at a later time.
・Removing Casual Match ratings difference restrictions for parties.

We apologize for the inconvenience and hope for your continued support.

Changed depots in qa_debug_kamasu branch

View more data in app history for build 9623519
Depot 1816671
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link