Catto Pew Pew! update for 30 September 2022

NEW FREE MAP

Catto Pew Pew! update for 30 September 2022 · Build 9623475

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This new map is free for ALL PLAYERS!

Made specifically for the Scramble gamemode, Cratestack features several tight angles, close corners, and daring parkour jumps!

Mr. Patchnotes says that the new map is "Really cool, no lie".

