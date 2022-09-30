Myth of Empires double weekend event is coming!

Dear players,
The Myth of Empires will be holding a Limited Weekend event from 10/1 at midnight until 10/3 at midnight UTC.
Servers: Official Servers
Event Time: From 10/1 at midnight until 10/3 at midnight UTC.
Details:
- Underaged mounts growth rate is doubled
- Moth capture multipliers is doubled
Servers: Season Server
Event Time: From 10/1 at midnight until 10/3 at midnight UTC.
Details:
- Log in and collect following items: Wotou50, Steamed bun with soy sauce 50, Black Dragon Cloak*1.
Changed depots in qatest branch