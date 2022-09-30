Myth of Empires double weekend event is coming!

Share · View all patches · Build 9623343 · Last edited 30 September 2022 – 03:59:07 UTC by Wendy

Dear players,

The Myth of Empires will be holding a Limited Weekend event from 10/1 at midnight until 10/3 at midnight UTC.

Servers: Official Servers

Event Time: From 10/1 at midnight until 10/3 at midnight UTC.

Details:

Underaged mounts growth rate is doubled Moth capture multipliers is doubled

Servers: Season Server

Event Time: From 10/1 at midnight until 10/3 at midnight UTC.

Details: