Myth of Empires update for 30 September 2022

Myth of Empires double weekend event is coming!

Myth of Empires update for 30 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear players,

The Myth of Empires will be holding a Limited Weekend event from 10/1 at midnight until 10/3 at midnight UTC.

Servers: Official Servers
Event Time: From 10/1 at midnight until 10/3 at midnight UTC.
Details:

  1. Underaged mounts growth rate is doubled
  2. Moth capture multipliers is doubled

Servers: Season Server
Event Time: From 10/1 at midnight until 10/3 at midnight UTC.
Details:

  1. Log in and collect following items: Wotou50, Steamed bun with soy sauce 50, Black Dragon Cloak*1.

