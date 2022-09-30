ALIEN DAWN - Update 17

The other night I was watching my Dad play the game (he has over 200 hours in), and when he called for extraction at the Radio Tower the Extraction Point didn't appear on the Map.

I'd never seen this happen before so I thought it was a one off thing, but then someone mentioned in it in the Steam forums. Must be a bug from the last update.

Because of this we're releasing this new patch today in an attempt to fix that bug, among some fun new additions like the gigantic physics based Ferris Wheel that works in multiplayer.🔻

⚠️Moving forward I would like to put a group together to help test for bugs like the missing Extradition Point before releasing new patches. If you're interested in helping me out with this, please reach out to me on Discord and I will add you to this new testing group.

As always thank you to everyone who has left a review as well as continues to support the game.

Xtian

9/29/2022 (Early Access) v1.17

Added Virtual Keyboard for VR

Added Carnival Location to Map 1

Added Ferris Wheel

Added Merry Go Round

Added dust behind Vehicles IF traveling fast enough

Added more Particle FX for different Surfaces

Revised all Weapon held locations on Desktop

Revised Alien Dawn Game Icon

Revised Level loading image

Revised Video Quality Preset names

Sniper now always starts with full Mag

Main Menu is now smaller and closer

Idle animation now gets canceled when Inventory is Open

Removed Apartments Location

Fixed Glass breaking sound

Fixed Sandbags at Mini Base

Fix Trees Spawning wrong Mesh when chopped down

Fixed some world meshes being deleted incorrectly from Random Location spawns