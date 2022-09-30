 Skip to content

Little Witch Nobeta update for 30 September 2022

Start offering adjust game modes

Share · View all patches · Build 9623077

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It is temporarily start offering to allow players to freely adjust the game mode until the next update.
We are sorry for our mistakes, and please take the opportunity to adjust to the desired game mode.

