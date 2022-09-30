v1.0.11 Patch Notes

Changes:

Changed villagers so that they can jog when out of stamina and trying to run

Made villagers run while working

Allowed builders able to build from a larger vertical range

Builders can now build using resources in nearby storehouses/stockpiles

Made building height lock shared between buildings

Made village areas appear above ocean

Bug Fixes:

Fixed villagers not spawning in Crag Peak

Fixed building snapping to wrong points

Fixed shadow flickering

Fixed locking building preview height

Fixed assigning fisher job range

Fixed tree fire light flickering when being destroyed