Deus Novum update for 30 September 2022

v1.0.11 Patch Notes

v1.0.11 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9622945 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:
Changed villagers so that they can jog when out of stamina and trying to run
Made villagers run while working
Allowed builders able to build from a larger vertical range
Builders can now build using resources in nearby storehouses/stockpiles
Made building height lock shared between buildings
Made village areas appear above ocean
Bug Fixes:
Fixed villagers not spawning in Crag Peak
Fixed building snapping to wrong points
Fixed shadow flickering
Fixed locking building preview height
Fixed assigning fisher job range
Fixed tree fire light flickering when being destroyed

