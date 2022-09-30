The Halloween Update

_

Patch Notes

_

Major Additions:

Decorations have been added to River Fields Mortuary to celebrate the spookiest time of the year!





3 New Bodies have found their way to the Mortuary line-up. Two of which are winners from our "Be a Body Contest" and the last is a Clown because Clown.

Miscellaneous:

The options menu has been broken up into Settings , Controls , and Game Settings (The latter is only available from the main menu).

, , and (The latter is only available from the main menu). The option to toggle Volumetric Fog has been added.

has been added. The option to toggle Bloom has been added.

has been added. The option to toggle Depth of Field (DoF) has been added.

has been added. The option to utilize Dynamic Resolution & DLSS (if your card supports it) has been added as well as the option to choose the quality of the latter.

& (if your card supports it) has been added as well as the option to choose the quality of the latter. Control binding between Keyboard and Controller now have separate menus.

and now have separate menus. The option to toggle certain elements of a shift have been added. You can now toggle Story and Seasonal events as well as the recent Item Randomization feature.

and events as well as the recent feature. New haunting events have been added.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug where after dropping the hatch key it could not be picked up again.

Fixed an issue where the player could get trapped in another room while a body contortion event occurred.

Fixed some issues where sub events ending could cause issues with various game states.

Fixed some haunting events that were not firing correctly.

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the The Mortuary Assistant Bugs and Feedback Thread or on the relevant channels on the DREADXP Discord.