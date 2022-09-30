Vesion 1.0.17 (BALANCING, STORY BLOCKS, NEWS)

Hi everyone! Here's another patch, and this week I'm also going to be showing the longer-term post-launch roadmap so keep an eye out for that!

Also, if you're liking the game and would like to support me, I would also super appreciate it if you left a review! Anyways, here are the patch notes:

Fixed issue where some players reported being blocked from progressing the story in the Soggy Swamp when you meet Lori for the 3rd time.

Fixed issue where some players reported being blocked from progressing the story after beating the first boss in the Soggy Swamp.

Fixed issue where some players reported being blocked from progressing the story in Ravenside.

Fixed issue where some players reported being blocked from progressing the story in other minor areas.

Fixed Triple SP Steal bug that prevented the skill from giving the user SP.

Fixed bug where the skills menu for Doubt wouldn't work properly if your player level was high enough.

Adjusted EXP drops for the Mimic boss fight, but kept the EXP skill scaling the same.

Fixed issue where some enemies didn't have the correct turn order sprite.

Adjusted balancing for Head Start 1.

Fixed typos in credits.

A bit of a shorter this time around, but there's a good reason for that - we've started localizing the game! I can't confirm which languages are in the works right now, but there's a good bunch of them and I'm hoping to announce more soon!

Anyways, that's it for today's patch! If you appreciate the support that I'm giving the game (it's not going to end anytime soon), then leave a review cause it helps me out immensely :)