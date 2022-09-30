9/29/22 - Chaos Chain Update 1.4.2

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

I'm releasing this update tonight to take care of a few issues reported earlier today, but also to add a small bit of new stuff while I continue working on the next major update. Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed some tileset pathing issues

Fixed some tileset issues with shading and alignment

Fixed an issue in The Eclipse with an old part of the map showing up (No longer used)

Fixed a broken dialogue loop in Danzer's dialogue after completing "The Edge"

Fixed a tile error in Condemned Apartments: Basement where you could walk off the map

Fixed an incorrect container placement error in Condemned Apartments: Basement

Changes & Additions:

Added a new Steam Achievement

Added Info Brokers to the various bars/clubs (You can bring them data and sell it to them for a profit)

Added 5 different (Will add more later) data type descriptions when selling to a broker

Added several more randomized environment sound effects

Added 2 more playable female skins

Added 2 more playable male skins

Added 2 more playable female faces

Added 2 more playable male faces

Added onto The Eclipse a bit to make it slightly larger

Updated a few areas

Memory Chip changed from plot item to special (Color also changed from gold in the inventory to purple so it is like the data item)

Added 5 more randomized data item lore variants

Added some more NPCs to a few areas

Added some more NPC appearance variations

A few other minor tweaks

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

For more info on the game, visit the store page below!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1536730/Chaos_Chain/

A gentle reminder: if you're enjoying the game so far or have critiques you'd like to share, please consider leaving a review. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me feedback for the game to help it become a better final product. Also, if you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the forums!

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː