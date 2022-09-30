9/29/22 - Chaos Chain Update 1.4.2

Chaos Chain
Salutations, dwellers...
I'm releasing this update tonight to take care of a few issues reported earlier today, but also to add a small bit of new stuff while I continue working on the next major update. Check out the change log below!
Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.
Update 1.4.2 Change Log:
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed some tileset pathing issues
- Fixed some tileset issues with shading and alignment
- Fixed an issue in The Eclipse with an old part of the map showing up (No longer used)
- Fixed a broken dialogue loop in Danzer's dialogue after completing "The Edge"
- Fixed a tile error in Condemned Apartments: Basement where you could walk off the map
- Fixed an incorrect container placement error in Condemned Apartments: Basement
Changes & Additions:
- Added a new Steam Achievement
- Added Info Brokers to the various bars/clubs (You can bring them data and sell it to them for a profit)
- Added 5 different (Will add more later) data type descriptions when selling to a broker
- Added several more randomized environment sound effects
- Added 2 more playable female skins
- Added 2 more playable male skins
- Added 2 more playable female faces
- Added 2 more playable male faces
- Added onto The Eclipse a bit to make it slightly larger
- Updated a few areas
- Memory Chip changed from plot item to special (Color also changed from gold in the inventory to purple so it is like the data item)
- Added 5 more randomized data item lore variants
- Added some more NPCs to a few areas
- Added some more NPC appearance variations
- A few other minor tweaks
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.
That's all for now, enjoy!
-Corrosion ːCStudiosː
