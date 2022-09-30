Small update - 2 new tracks!

Share · View all patches · Build 9622722 · Last edited 30 September 2022 – 03:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone

We've been busy working on our Switch port and final updates before 1.0. We were recently asked to join the Melbourne International Games Week Steam sale, so we decided to release two new tracks and some minor bug fixing for the occasion!

Go and check out a bunch of other games that are proudly made in Melbourne, Australia!

Details below.

**

FEATURES

**



2 new tracks from the artist Sharks who is signed with Disciple!

Whirlpool and Water Elemental will take you on an intense journey through an underwater soundscape. Their detailed sound design and intricate rhythm lend themselves perfectly to Spin Rhythm XD’s mechanics.

Sharks is in our Discord so send them some love if you like the tracks.

**

POLISH

**

Fixed a number of track twist issues at track speed 40

Taps now check the wheel position on the current frame and the previous frame (to improve accuracy in certain situations)

**

BUGS

**

Fixed a bug where the game could crash due to certain backgrounds loading incorrectly

See you next patch.