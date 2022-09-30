 Skip to content

PerformVR update for 30 September 2022

v1.25: Update "hold" Generation & Keep Song if leaving prematurely

v1.25: Update "hold" Generation & Keep Song if leaving prematurely

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I tweaked how "holds" are generated (this is when a connected line of notes come at you). Now, you can have multiple small holds closer together, or a small hold not cancelling out a close "big" hold. It will also try and do a better job of making "holds" at the start of a singing section, instead of the middle.

I also made the song choice "stick" if you leave before the end of the song finishes (say, if you want to change difficulty and jump right back in).

Enjoy!

  • Phr00t

