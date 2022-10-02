Version 1.01 + trading cards

This is mostly a maintenance release, but it does contain one thing returning players might want to check out in spoiler tags at the end of the post.
Updates include:
- new character bio screen
- new glossary screen
-
game engine updated to Renpy 7.5.3
-
updated disclaimer screen (no more white text on an empty black background)
-
cafeteria music track has been improved
-
dead links removed from credits page
-
improved keyboard/controller support in several places
Steam-specific changes:
-
cloud saves added
-
trading cards added
-
windows and linux builds are now split into separate 32 and 64 bit depots to reduce download/install size
For players who have already finished the True End, there is one minor addition you might be interested in. (Spoilers in case you haven't finished playing yet)
[spoiler]
The game now has a post-credits image which announces that Man And Elf will be continued in an upcoming game: My Elven Bride.
The post-credits image shows a background from My Elven Bride, as well as the logo.
To save you from replaying the game just to see one new image, here you go:
Changed files in this update