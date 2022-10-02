Version 1.01 + trading cards

This is mostly a maintenance release, but it does contain one thing returning players might want to check out in spoiler tags at the end of the post.

Updates include:

new character bio screen

new glossary screen

game engine updated to Renpy 7.5.3

updated disclaimer screen (no more white text on an empty black background)

cafeteria music track has been improved

dead links removed from credits page

improved keyboard/controller support in several places

Steam-specific changes:

cloud saves added

trading cards added

windows and linux builds are now split into separate 32 and 64 bit depots to reduce download/install size

For players who have already finished the True End, there is one minor addition you might be interested in. (Spoilers in case you haven't finished playing yet)

[spoiler]

The game now has a post-credits image which announces that Man And Elf will be continued in an upcoming game: My Elven Bride.

The post-credits image shows a background from My Elven Bride, as well as the logo.

To save you from replaying the game just to see one new image, here you go:



[/spoiler]