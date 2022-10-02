 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sable's Grimoire: Man And Elf update for 2 October 2022

Version 1.01 + trading cards

Share · View all patches · Build 9622643 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is mostly a maintenance release, but it does contain one thing returning players might want to check out in spoiler tags at the end of the post.

Updates include:

  • new character bio screen

  • new glossary screen

  • game engine updated to Renpy 7.5.3

  • updated disclaimer screen (no more white text on an empty black background)

  • cafeteria music track has been improved

  • dead links removed from credits page

  • improved keyboard/controller support in several places

Steam-specific changes:

  • cloud saves added

  • trading cards added

  • windows and linux builds are now split into separate 32 and 64 bit depots to reduce download/install size

For players who have already finished the True End, there is one minor addition you might be interested in. (Spoilers in case you haven't finished playing yet)

[spoiler]
The game now has a post-credits image which announces that Man And Elf will be continued in an upcoming game: My Elven Bride.
The post-credits image shows a background from My Elven Bride, as well as the logo.

To save you from replaying the game just to see one new image, here you go:


[/spoiler]

Changed files in this update

Sable's Grimoire: Man And Elf Content Windows Depot 1131411
  • Loading history…
Sable's Grimoire: Man And Elf Depot Linux Depot 1131412
  • Loading history…
Sable's Grimoire: Man And Elf Depot MacOS Depot 1131413
  • Loading history…
Sable's Grimoire: Man And Elf 18+ Patch (1336930) Depot Depot 1336930
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link